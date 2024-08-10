World

    • 24 Sierra Leonean soldiers are sentenced to long prison terms for failed coup. One gets 120 years

    Security forces walk through the Mabella slum as they respond to a domestic dispute, in Freetown, Sierra Leone Friday, Nov. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Security forces walk through the Mabella slum as they respond to a domestic dispute, in Freetown, Sierra Leone Friday, Nov. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    Share
    FREETOWN, Sierra Leone -

    Twenty-four soldiers in Sierra Leone were sentenced to lengthy prison terms, some for up to 120 years, after being convicted by a military court for their roles in an attempted coup in the West African nation last year.

    A seven-member jury convicted the soldiers late Friday following an eight-month trial in the foiled coup against President Julius Maada Bio which occurred in November.

    Dozens of gunmen at the time broke into the country’s armory in the capital city and into a prison where the majority of the more than 2,000 inmates were freed. The clashes left 18 security forces dead. Authorities at the time said they arrested around 80 suspects, and a dozen were charged in January, including former president Ernest Bai Koroma, later granted medical leave.

    The soldiers convicted on Friday were sentenced to varying prison terms, most imprisoned for dozens of years. The most senior among them — Lt. Col. Charles James Mishek Yamba — was given a 120-year sentence.

    They faced up to 88 counts on charges of murder, mutiny, communicating with the enemy, and willful damage to public or military property among others.

    Friday’s verdict comes two weeks after a local court sentenced 11 civilians for their role in the attempted coup. Among them was Amadu Koita Makalo, the man accused of leading the attack, who was sentenced to 182 years in prison.

    Makalo is an ex-bodyguard of former Sierra Leonean president Ernest Bai Koroma, who was also charged for his alleged role in the incident but was later granted medical leave.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News