21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines

In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized passenger boat as they undergo rescue operations at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized passenger boat as they undergo rescue operations at Binangonan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines on Thursday July 27, 2023. A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social