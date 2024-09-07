21 children are now known to have died in Kenya school fire

Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
The number of children who were burned to death in a school dormitory in central Kenya has risen to 21, the government spokesperson said Saturday.
Officials began removing the bodies of the children as they tried to account for dozens of boys who were still missing.
Journalists were moved to wait outside the Hillside Endarasha Primary School compound as a team that included the government pathologist and morticians from the Nyeri provincial hospital set up tables outside the dormitory on Saturday.
Part of a dormitory is seen following a fire at the Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri, Kenya Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed several students and seriously burned others. (AP Photo)
The Thursday night fire razed down a dormitory that was housing 156 boys aged between 10 and 14. More than 100 boys have been accounted for and the government is urging parents and people living near the privately-owned school to help account for all the boys.
Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura called for patience from members of the public as government agencies comb through the scene to ascertain the numbers of those who died and what caused the fire.
Mwaura said that some of the children were burnt beyond recognition and agencies would take longer to identify the victims.
“These figures are still preliminary because the process is ongoing. …it’s a DNA process that will take a number of days,” he said.
Kenya's president, William Ruto, declared three days of mourning on Friday. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Anxious parents who had been waiting all day for news about their children were allowed to see Friday evening what remained of the dormitory. Some parents broke down as they left the scene.
The government has urged school administrators to enforce boarding guidelines that require dormitories to be spacious, with three doors and no grills on the windows for easy escape in case of fires.
School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, often caused by arson fueled by drug abuse and overcrowding, according to a recent education ministry report. Many students board because parents believe it gives them more time to study without long commutes.
Some fires have been started by students during protests over the workload or living conditions. In 2017, 10 high school students died in a school fire in Nairobi started by a student.
Kenya’s deadliest school fire in recent history was in 2001, when 67 students died in a dormitory fire in Machakos county.
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
The Worm made a guest appearance on WWE's Smackdown at Rogers Place Friday night.
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
The RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly in the process of planning a deadly terror attack targeting Jewish citizens in the United States. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in Ormstown, Que., located 61 km southwest of Montreal.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are veering sharply in how they gear up for Tuesday's presidential debate, setting up a showdown that reflects not just two separate visions for the country but two politicians who approach big moments very differently.
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday, responding to a call from a far-left party leader who criticized as a 'power grab' the president's appointment of a conservative new prime minister, Michel Barnier.
The former governor of the Bank of Canada who has long been touted as a possible Liberal candidate or successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will give the party some advice on the economy at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. next week.
China launched a complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization on Friday over recently announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel.
Quebec will authorize advance requests for medical assistance in dying (MAID) without waiting for Ottawa to amend its Criminal Code.
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Boeing's first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
After well over a decade of planning to adapt his life story into a stage musical, the 83-year-old Ottawa-born musician says the concept is finally getting traction.
Scott, Hollywood's perpetual rolling stone even at age 86, may be preparing to unveil 'Gladiator II,' one of his biggest epics yet, but at the moment he's got the Bee Gees on the brain. Scott is developing a biopic on the Gibb brothers. On a recent Zoom call from his office in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by meticulously plotted storyboards.
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents to $1.24.
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Financial Independence and Early Retirement (FIRE) is a growing movement for people looking to retire earlier than the traditional age. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew digs into the origins of the FIRE formula and outlines steps to implement it in your life.
To Erin Tridle, it felt as though the universe paved the way for her to meet the love of her life years before their actual meeting.
An emotional memorial was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their old high school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie has set a new world record while claiming gold at the Paralympics.
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
A large fire destroyed a greenhouse in Surrey early Saturday morning, causing "quite a spectacle," according to firefighters.
It’s been a warm start to September in B.C., and in some communities record-breakingly so, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A tow truck driver is dead and another person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a major crash on Highway 1 in Langley Friday night.
A woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.
Calgary water consumption ticked up to 505 million litres Friday as sweltering mid-summer temperatures drove up demand.
A precious -- and tasty -- cargo arrived in Calgary Saturday.
Canadian para canoeist Brianna Hennessy raced to her first Paralympic medal with a reminder of her mother on her paddle.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent.
Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.
Family and community members gathered in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday to pay respects to a 14-year-old boy who was killed while riding a scooter in the summer.
A petition has garnered more than 10,000 signatures calling for the Quebec subsidy for service dogs to be extended to those with autism.
A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an SUV and a semi truck crashed on Highway 13 near Sedgewick on Friday.
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
A homeowner in a southside neighbourhood says his property is about to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in value because of the City of Edmonton.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a formal apology to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent for the historic use of street checks and other harmful interactions.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released more information about the significant flooding at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on August 25.
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Two political parties in Saskatchewan are considering a potential alliance ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
The Victoria Club Regina has a weekend of activities planned in celebration of 100 years of operation.
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
Guelph tenants worry they'll have find a new home after recently receiving N-13 notices from their new apartment owner.
Brantford Police say a missing teen hasn't been seen since Sept. 1.
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
The City of London’s municipal enforcement team spent Saturday at 700 units on Kipps Lane, helping tenants address property standards issues.
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Bayshore Drive near Frank Street in Midland on Saturday.
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
The 35th annual Parkinson Canada 'SuperWalk' in Barrie on Saturday raised more than $30,000 to support Parkinson's Disease research.
The Special Investigations Unit’s (SIU) forensic investigators remain on scene Saturday afternoon following Friday’s fatal shooting involving a Windsor police officer.
Citing a vibrant business and dining scene, more active streets and a perception of greater safety, residents at a new event in Walkerville say the neighborhood has become Windsor's "real downtown," outshining the traditional core as the city's most desirable place to be — day or night.
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
It’s been a warm start to September in B.C., and in some communities record-breakingly so, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Brendan Colin McBride, the man accused of killing one man and assaulting another in downtown Vancouver Wednesday, was identified by the courts as requiring counselling and forensic psychiatric services as part of a probation order in 2022.
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.
A pasta shortage in Sault Ste. Marie is almost never the case, but for one local food bank, the common carb was a rare sight just a few weeks ago.
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
