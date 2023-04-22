2024 Republican hopefuls set to meet with Iowa evangelicals

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., laughs with reporters after touring the Linda Juckette farm Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Cumming, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., laughs with reporters after touring the Linda Juckette farm Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Cumming, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social