20 years for ex-officer who had sex while child was dying hot car
Cassie Barker, an ex-Long Beach police officer, pleads guilty to manslaughter in Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport, Miss., on Monday, March 18, 2019. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 5:10AM EDT
BILOXI, Miss. -- A former Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer is headed to prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter, who was left in a patrol car while her mom had sex with a police supervisor.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports ex-Long Beach police officer Cassie Barker was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in the 2016 death of Cheyenne Hyer. The 29-year-old pregnant woman pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in a plea bargain after being indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Cheyenne was strapped in her car seat in the patrol car for four hours while Barker was with her then-supervisor. The car's air condition was turned on, but it wasn't blowing cold air. Cheyenne was unresponsive and had a temperature of 107 degrees when Barker returned.
