Warning, this story contains images that may be disturbing to some.

TORONTO -- Australian police in the state of New South Wales are appealing for witnesses after 20 kangaroos were killed in an apparent hit-and-run spree over the weekend.

Police were called to the Tura Beach area on Sunday around 10:15 a.m. after “reports of dead kangaroos on the road,” according to a release.

Investigators believe the animals may have been run over by a vehicle Saturday night in a targeted attack, with many of the animals found on residents’ properties the next morning, according to local reports.