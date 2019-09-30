20 kangaroos dead in Australian hit-and-run spree
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 8:49AM EDT
Warning, this story contains images that may be disturbing to some.
TORONTO -- Australian police in the state of New South Wales are appealing for witnesses after 20 kangaroos were killed in an apparent hit-and-run spree over the weekend.
Police were called to the Tura Beach area on Sunday around 10:15 a.m. after “reports of dead kangaroos on the road,” according to a release.
Investigators believe the animals may have been run over by a vehicle Saturday night in a targeted attack, with many of the animals found on residents’ properties the next morning, according to local reports.
