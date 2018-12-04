

Astrid Galvan, The Associated Press





PHOENIX -- A 2-year-old girl accidentally head-butted an adult and suffered a bloody nose after being dropped from an 18-foot border fence in another example of the immense increase in the number of families who have come to the U.S. border with Mexico near Yuma, Arizona.

That area of the Southwest saw a 140 per cent spike in the number of family units arrested by Border Patrol agents in the fiscal year that just ended in October.

The Border Patrol says the girl and two other children ages 7 and 10 were dropped from the fence by someone on the Mexico side while someone else waited on the U.S. side.

The kids were members of two separate families from Central America travelling together.

Agents in the Yuma sector arrested over 14,000 families last fiscal year, compared to 6,000 the year before.