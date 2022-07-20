2 Texas men are indicted in the migrant death-trailer case

2 Texas men are indicted in the migrant death-trailer case

Photos of Jair Valencia, left, Misael Olivares, center, and Yovani Valencia are displayed on an altar at their home in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Veracruz state, Mexico, on July 13, 2022. The three were among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a locked tractor-trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File) Photos of Jair Valencia, left, Misael Olivares, center, and Yovani Valencia are displayed on an altar at their home in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Veracruz state, Mexico, on July 13, 2022. The three were among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a locked tractor-trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social