2 Saudi women seek asylum in Georgia, claiming oppression
Two Saudi sisters appealed for help Wednesday from the former Soviet republic of Georgia after fleeing their country, in the latest case of runaways from the ultra-conservative kingdom using social media to seek asylum. (GeorgiaSisters/Twitter)
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 10:22PM EDT
TBILISI, Georgia -- Two sisters from Saudi Arabia are applying for asylum in the country of Georgia after saying they fled there because of fear of their own family.
The sisters, Maha and Wafa Alsubaie, attracted attention this week when they established a Twitter account in which they said they came to Georgia because of unspecified "oppression" by their family and asked for protection and to be taken to a third country.
The sisters said their father and brothers had come to Georgia to look for them and that Saudi Arabia had cancelled their passports.
The Georgian Interior Ministry said Thursday that the women were taken to a centre for asylum seekers. However, it said in a statement that the family members whom the women claim endanger them are not in Georgia.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 2 Saudi women seek asylum in Georgia, claiming oppression
- U.S. feds ask for 18-month sentence in Russian agent case
- Parents who starved and shackled children sentenced to life
- Trump spokeswoman says she didn't lie despite telling Mueller of 'slip of the tongue'
- Warren becomes first 2020 Democrat to call for impeachment