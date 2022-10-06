2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

Russians, seeking asylum in the U.S., wait near the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Russians who have been camped several days at the busiest U.S border crossing with Mexico, have gently been urged them to leave by Tijuana officials. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Russians, seeking asylum in the U.S., wait near the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Russians who have been camped several days at the busiest U.S border crossing with Mexico, have gently been urged them to leave by Tijuana officials. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?

Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.

Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36

A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert

In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social