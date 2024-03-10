World

    • 2 people rescued from Mount Washington, details on 3rd unclear as efforts extend into the morning

    Tuckerman Ravine is seen at left, about one mile below the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) Tuckerman Ravine is seen at left, about one mile below the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    Share
    MEREDITH, N.H. -

    At least two people were rescued from Mount Washington while details on a third person who got into trouble were not immediately clear after rescue efforts extended through a stormy night and into Sunday morning.

    The three people got into trouble Saturday afternoon at Tuckerman Ravine, an area popular with backcountry skiers, according to officials. Two of the people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening before rescue efforts began.

    “The snow rangers and emergency personnel were up there late last night. They’re exhausted,” said Colleen Mainville, a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service.

    She said conditions in the ravine were icy.

    The rescuers also battled through snow and winds. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning, predicting up to one foot (30 centimetres) of heavy, wet snow and strong winds.

    Mainville said cellphone coverage on the mountain was patchy, and she did not yet have all the details on what had happened. She expected to be able to release more information by early afternoon.

    The mountain is the tallest in the Northeast and is notorious for its fickle weather. It is the sight of frequent rescues.

    The night before the three people got into trouble, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported that a 23-year-old hiker from Kentucky had been rescued after going off trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine.

    The hiker “fell and hit his head and face, lost one of his sneakers, and eventually became hypothermic,” the agency said in a statement.

    “He was given boots, food, warm drink, proper winter gear, and a headlamp. He was then escorted back to the trail and then to the Cog Railway parking lot,” the agency said.

    Another hiker who was rescued from the Ammonoosuc Ravine in February described his 11-hour ordeal to The Associated Press, acknowledging he had made some poor decisions and was underprepared for his hike. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night

    When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

    Why you should stop texting your kids at school

    Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News