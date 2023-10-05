World

    • 2 Palestinians killed in gunfight with Israeli troops in West Bank raid

    An Israeli soldier stands guard in the West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) An Israeli soldier stands guard in the West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
    JERUSALEM -

    Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli gunfire during an army raid in the West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

    They were the latest deaths in a monthslong surge of violence in the occupied territory.

    The Israeli military said its troops carried out a raid in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the early morning hours. It said that soldiers came under fire and that troops shot Palestinian gunmen. Five border police officers were wounded in the clashes, it said.

    The incident was the latest in a spiral of violence that has gripped the occupied territory for more than 18 months.

    The Israeli military has mounted near-nightly raids into Palestinian towns, often prompting deadly clashes with residents. Militancy has surged among young Palestinians who have lost hope in their leadership and in the prospect of a political resolution to the conflict.

    Nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire so far this year in the West Bank, according to a tally by The Associated Press -- the highest death toll in years. Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting incursions as well as innocent bystanders have also been killed.

    Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed more than 30 people since the start of 2023.

    Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war.

