2 New Jersey firefighters killed battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
Two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside a cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars at a New Jersey port, Newark's fire chief said Thursday.
Responding firefighters found five to seven vehicles already on fire when they reached the 10th floor of the cargo ship at Port Newark around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, and as firefighters were pushed back by the intense heat, two of them were lost, Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference.
Firefighters weren't initially able to find their colleagues and outside rescue companies from around the state were called in. They were found and removed from the structure, but unfortunately they lost their lives, Jackson said.
Marine traffic trackers show the Grande Costa D'Avorio, which was built in 2011, arrived from the Port of Baltimore several days earlier.
"We lost two firefighters today," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at the scene. "A tragedy for us in the city of Newark and tragic for all firefighters who know what it means to go in a burning structure in a danger that you are going to have to experience when you do so."
Baraka said he saw unparalleled acts of bravery and camaraderie, but he called the loss traumatic for all of Newark. The fire was still burning while officials spoke at the news conference, but they would continue to work to put it out, Baraka said.
Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don't commonly face this kind of fire, Jackson said.
"Although this is a difficult fire, a different type of fire, they're still willing to put themselves on the line for others," the chief said. "This is a unique service that we're in. We love what we do. We love each other and we protect each other. It's unfortunate when we have loss. This is a tragedy. This is something that I as a chief never want to face, but we have to be there, we have to be strong for the family at this point."
Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.
Province won't support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Belarus leader says Wagner chief is in Russia, adding uncertainty about his fate after failed revolt
The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
'This can't be the new normal': LGBTQ2S+ advocates call on all levels of government to address hate
Activists are calling on all levels of government to come together to stand against "an alarming rise" of anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate after a Pride month punctuated by an increased number of anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests and attacks.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
Canada
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
A stream of flickering lights illuminated the darkness of Lac-Megantic, Que. in the early hours of Thursday morning as citizens marched to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the downtown core.
Warnings remain from coast to coast as parts of Canada swelter under heat wave
Southern parts of Ontario and Quebec are entering the third day of a multi-day heat event that Environment Canada has warned could see temperatures reach highs near 40 degrees Celsius when humidity is factored in.
Residents of neighbourhood once branded 'Canada's Worst' take charge and create change
Sixteen years after a Regina neighbourhood was labelled 'Canada’s worst' by a national magazine, a small army of residents, volunteers and organizers are busy working to shed the image.
World
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 5 people and injures dozens
Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least fivepeople in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin's forces invaded Ukraine last year.
More than 950 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea in first 6 months of 2023, group says
At least 951 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, a Spanish migrant rights group said Thursday.
Visit by Solomon Islands leader to Beijing underscores rising China-US rivalry in South Pacific
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will visit China next week, highlighting the accelerating contest between Beijing and Washington for influence in the South Pacific.
French justice is working overtime and the mood is stern after thousands of teen arrests
More than 3,600 people have been detained in the unrest across France since the death of Nahel Merzouk on June 27, with an average age of 17, according to the Interior Ministry.
Father of the bride and teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting
A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the "Creed" movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those killed in the all-too-familiar thrum of another mass shooting.
Politics
Stellantis, governments reach deal on Windsor battery plant construction
Automaker Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
North America's trading partners are in Cancun for two days of meetings to take stock of the last three years under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
-
Kathy Fox still remembers the looks on the faces of the grieving family members on the morning in August 2014, as she tried to explain how the Lac-Megantic rail disaster had happened.
Health
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Overuse of marijuana linked to surgery complications and death, study says
Clinical overuse of marijuana is linked to a variety of complications after major elective surgery, including blood clots, stroke, breathing difficulties, kidney issues and even death, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
UN recruits robots in effort to meet global development goals
Dozens of robots, including several humanoid ones, will take centre stage at a conference organized by the United Nations technology agency in Switzerland this week to showcase their potential to help it reach a series of increasingly improbable global goals.
-
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
-
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
Entertainment
Aretha Franklin's sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death
Five years after her death, the final wishes of music superstar Aretha Franklin are still unsettled. An unusual trial begins next Monday to determine which of two handwritten wills, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled.
-
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
Business
-
To undercut its fast-growing rivals, Subway is making a big change to its meats where roughly 20,000 U.S. locations will freshly slice their deli meat on-site.
-
The B.C. port workers strike could cost companies hundreds of millions of dollars per week, experts and business groups say, with smaller operators and consumers feeling the biggest pinch.
Lifestyle
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
-
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Sports
Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advance at Wimbledon
Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in second-round men's singles play Thursday at Wimbledon.
-
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass.
-
The courts are finally dry at Wimbledon and the sun is even shining through the clouds at times, giving organizers hope of fitting in a full day of tennis on Thursday for the first time at this year's tournament.
Autos
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.