2 more journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

In this file photo, a police officer stands guard outside the red brick house where journalist Armando Linares was shot dead, in Zitacuaro, Michoacan state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Linares, who was shot dead at the home on Tuesday, was the eighth Mexican journalist to be killed so far this year. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) In this file photo, a police officer stands guard outside the red brick house where journalist Armando Linares was shot dead, in Zitacuaro, Michoacan state, Mexico, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Linares, who was shot dead at the home on Tuesday, was the eighth Mexican journalist to be killed so far this year. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices

Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social