2 more arrests announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded a second

PHILADELPHIA -

Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another, authorities announced Wednesday.

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez, 21, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference.

Police on Monday had said at least two other suspects were being sought as they announced the arrest of Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He is from Camden County, New Jersey, and was being held in that state on a fugitive warrant.

Authorities said officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work about 11 p.m. last Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Mendez, 50, who had been on the force for more than two decades, was shot four times and pronounced dead at a hospital. His handcuffs were placed on Martinez Fernandez at the time of his arrest, a symbolic practice used when officers are killed. Ortiz, a 20-year veteran of the force, was shot once in the arm and was released from the hospital Saturday.

The suspects fled in an SUV reported stolen a week ago that was later seen at a hospital dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities said was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers. Duran had been shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe Duran had at least three accomplices and believe one of them was responsible for firing the gun that was used to shoot all three people, First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference Monday.