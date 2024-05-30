World

    • 2 Minneapolis officers, 4 civilians injured in active-shooter situation, law enforcement says

    FILE - Shown is a police car with flashing lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - Shown is a police car with flashing lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
    Share
    MINNEAPOLIS -

    Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said.

    Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to "an active shooting situation" and are "there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it," said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

    Minneapolis police said in a Facebook post the incident was in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis. The post called it a "fluid situation" and urged residents to avoid the area.

    Spokespersons for the police department and mayor's office didn't immediately return messages seeking additional information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News