LONDON -

Two men were killed on Tuesday when their helicopter crashed into a hog house in central Ireland, authorities said.

The accident took place near Killucan in County Westmeath at about 3:30 p.m. local time. The men, who were in their 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit was deployed to find the cause of the crash. No further details about the two men or possible damages to the building housing pigs were immediately available.