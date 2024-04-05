2 major areas of wrongdoing uncovered in probe into aid worker deaths in Gaza

BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate rises to 6.1 per cent
Canada's unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work and the economy failed to add jobs.
The Israeli military said Friday that it has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers on a food-delivery mission, saying they had mishandled critical information and violated the army’s rules of engagement.
The findings of a retired general's investigation into the Monday killings marked an embarrassing admission by Israel, which faces growing accusations from key allies, including the U.S., of not doing enough to protect Gaza's civilians from its war with Hamas.
The findings are likely to renew skepticism over the Israeli military's decision-making. Palestinians, aid groups and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of firing recklessly at civilians throughout the conflict — a charge Israel denies.
“It’s a tragedy,” the military’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporters. “It’s a serious event that we are responsible for and it shouldn’t have happened and we will make sure that it won’t happen again.”
With pressure mounting on Israel to hold itself accountable, Hagari and other officials late Thursday shared with reporters the results of the military’s uncommonly speedy and detailed investigation.
It was unclear whether the punishments and the apology would calm an international outcry over the deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers or reassure international aid groups that it was safe to resume operations in Gaza, where nearly a third of the population is on the brink of starvation.
According to what spokespeople said were the Israeli army's rules, targets must be visually identified as threats for multiple reasons before they can be hit. But the investigation determined that a colonel had authorized the series of deadly drone strikes on the convoy based on one major's observation — from grainy drone-camera footage — that someone in the convoy was armed. That observation turned out to be untrue, military officials said.
The army said the colonel and the major were dismissed, while three other officers were reprimanded. It said the results of its investigation were turned over to the military’s advocate general, who will decide whether the officers or anyone else involved in the killings should receive further punishment or be prosecuted.
The killings were condemned by Israel’s closest allies and renewed criticism of Israel’s conduct in the nearly six-month-old war with Hamas.
The aid workers were three British citizens, a Polish citizen, an Australian and a Canadian American dual citizen, all of whom worked for World Central Kitchen, the international charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés. Their Palestinian driver also was killed.
A man displays blood-stained British, Polish and Australian passports after an Israeli airstrike, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The investigation found two major areas of wrongdoing.
It faulted officers for failing to read messages alerting troops that cars, not aid trucks, would carry workers from the charity away from the warehouse where aid was distributed. As a result, the cars that were targeted were misidentified as transporting militants.
The army also faulted a major who identified the strike target and a colonel who approved the strike for acting with insufficient information.
The army said the order was given after one of the passengers inside a car was identified as a gunman. It said troops became suspicious because a gunman had been seen on the roof of one of the delivery trucks on the way to the warehouse. The army showed reporters footage of the gunman firing his weapon while riding atop one of the trucks.
After the aid was dropped off at a warehouse, an officer believed he had spotted a gunman in one of the cars. The passenger, it turned out, was not carrying a weapon — the military said it’s possible he was just carrying a bag.
The army said it initially hit one car. As people scrambled away into a second car, it hit that vehicle as well. It did the same thing when survivors scrambled into a third car. Army officials claimed that drone operators could not see that the cars were marked with the words “World Central Kitchen” because it was nighttime.
The army could not say exactly where the communication about the convoy's plans had broken down.
The army declined to answer questions about whether similar violations of rules of engagement have taken place during the war — in which Palestinians, aid workers and international rights groups have repeatedly accused the army of recklessly striking civilians.
The investigation was headed by Yoav Har-Even, a retired general.
The seven who were killed were distributing food that had been brought into Gaza through a newly established maritime corridor. World Central Kitchen said it had coordinated its movements with the military, and that the vehicles were marked with the organization’s logo.
“It was a direct attack on clearly marked vehicles whose movements were known by” the Israeli military, Andrés said on Wednesday.
More than 220 humanitarian workers have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN.
“Let’s be very clear. This is tragic, but it is not an anomaly,” Scott Paul, of the humanitarian group Oxfam, said Thursday in a briefing with other relief organizations before the results of Israel’s investigation were released. “The killing of aid workers in Gaza has been systemic.”
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
An early April spring storm continues to move across Canada as residents brace for heavy snow and rain.
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
Global Affairs and Taiwan's top diplomat in Ottawa says a Canadian is missing after the powerful earthquake that hit the island this week, while two tourists from Canada have been 'successfully rescued' from a national park.
Aid charity World Central Kitchen on Friday demanded an independent commission to investigate the killings of its staff in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, saying the Israeli military could not credibly investigate its own 'failure.'
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he had no doubt Russia would malevolently target the Paris Olympics this summer, in comments that underline the fraught geopolitical backdrop to the games.
With no sign yet of a long-promised transitional council to usher in the deployment of international troops and restore order, Haitians who can are trying to flee the country.
One of the hostages seized by Hamas gunmen during their attack on Israeli communities around Gaza on Oct. 7 was probably killed by an Israeli helicopter gunship that was responding to the attack, the military said on Friday.
Six inmates who sued New York's corrections department over its decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's total solar eclipse will get to watch the celestial event after all.
Chinese-Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian is demanding the RCMP find the source of national security leaks that used 'manufactured intelligence' and 'erroneous embellishment' to portray him and his company as potential conduits of foreign interference.
The federal government will be launching a $1.5-billion 'Canada Rental Protection Fund' to preserve affordable rent prices across the country. 'People are being priced out of their communities, and that's not OK, so we have to help,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Winnipeg.
Attacks on aid workers are not just something that happens in war, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday, slamming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defence of a deadly airstrike on aid workers in central Gaza on April 1.
Around the world each year, tens of millions of people are told they have cancer, and millions die from the disease. Now, a report from the American Cancer Society projects that by 2050, the number of people with cancer could rise 77 per cent.
Rick Slayman, the world’s first living recipient of a genetically edited pig kidney transplant, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday, two weeks after his operation.
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is defending the city's new artificial intelligence chatbot that has been caught in recent days giving business owners wrong answers or advice that, if followed, would entail breaking the law.
As the past few weeks have shown, royalty and the media can be an explosive mix. For more evidence, watch 'Scoop,' a behind-the-scenes Netflix drama about a disastrous interview Prince Andrew gave in 2019 in response to allegations of sexual misconduct.
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
The music legend on Thursday wrote on his Instagram page that he's 'so happy' with the Grammy-winner's cover of the 1968 Beatles track that is included on her newly released 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' album, under the slightly revised title 'Blackbiird.'
Dollarama Inc.'s new chief financial officer says shrinkage — a metric the company uses to track inventory lost through theft, damage and fraud — has increased but is showing signs of plateauing.
Bell Fibe subscribers are being warned that TV shows and movies saved on their PVRs will vanish much faster starting next month.
Everyone in Japan could one day have the same surname unless its restrictive marriage laws change, according to a new study. But the country’s dwindling marriage rate could buck that trend and a rapidly declining population might render it moot entirely.
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Canada opened the women's world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Finland on Thursday.
Swimming Canada says a contingency plan for the Olympic and Paralympic trials is in the works following the extended closure of Montreal's Olympic pool.
Caitlin Clark’s popularity is jacking up ticket prices for the women’s NCAA basketball Final Four on Friday, making them even more expensive than the men’s.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The Lower Mainland Muslim Food Bank says it is struggling with high demand and not enough donations during the holy month of Ramadan.
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
Highway 404 has reopened in Aurora following two early morning pileups which snarled traffic on the busy highway.
One man is dead after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning, Peel police say.
Heavy snowfall is impacting the commute for many Calgarians heading in to work on Friday.
Police say a woman stabbed a man in the neck around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after an early morning fire in the southeast community of Douglasdale.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to "provide an update on Ottawa's progress towards its housing target," according to a media release. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will carry the media conference at 11:30 a.m.
Home sales and prices inched up in March, as Ottawa's real estate market showed "early signs of a buzzing spring market," according to a new report.
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
Four teenagers have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in what police believe could have been a "random attack" in downtown Montreal.
A snowy start to the day in the Edmonton area and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
An autopsy has confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal dog attack earlier this week died of a dog bite.
The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island while fuel prices dropped in New Brunswick.
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, April 5, 2024.
A 27-year-old man wanted in a March homicide has been charged in connection to a second death – although police do not believe the two killings are related.
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
RCMP say Highway 2 is closed 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw Friday morning as crews respond to a “serious” collision.
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year’s total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Kitchener jewelry store robbery from nearly three months ago.
Thursday was a busy one for first responders in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford - there were multiple crashes reported between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
After weeks of breathless demands from neighbourhood residents who say a nearby homeless shelter is contributing to a crime wave, police released statistics from the two neighbourhoods at the centre of the controversy.
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Friends and family of Malik Edwards are in mourning after the sudden loss of the 21 year old.
There’s growing concern that city council will agree to permit a third low-barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness along a short stretch of Wellington Road near Westminster Ponds.
The jury at the trial of Petronella McNorgan started its deliberations late Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case for two and a half weeks, and have been sequestered until Friday morning.
An Orillia man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Letitia Heights shooting in Barrie last year.
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
After 38 years with the station, Lisa Williams has announced her retirement from AM800 CKLW. A long-time trusted voice of AM800 Windsor’s THE MORNING DRIVE with Mike & Lisa, Williams announced her retirement today on the program Friday morning.
Amherstburg and a couple businesses in town have been recognized for four events by the ‘Best of Windsor-Essex’ awards from Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).
Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were sent to the crash between a pickup truck and an SUV, at the intersection of Ninth Line and Wellwood Road in Raleigh Township.
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Canada and the United States will be reviewing the downstream impact of pollution caused by B.C. coal mining.
While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes have once again been bounced out of the WHL playoffs, thanks to a heart-breaking 5-4 double overtime defeat Wednesday at the Enmax Centre.
Seniors in Sault Ste. Marie looking to improve their understanding of computers and related technology have some options available to them.
Meet the March winners of the monthly 50/50 hospital lotteries in Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay, who together won more than $700,000.
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
