2 Koreas meet to arrange reunions of war-split families
In this Oct. 22, 2015, file photo, North Korean Son Kwon Geun, center, weeps with his South Korean relatives as he bids farewell after the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea. (Korea Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Tong-Hyung, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 10:32PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North and South Korean officials are meeting to arrange the first reunions in three years between families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Friday's meeting at the North's Diamond Mountain resort comes as the rivals take reconciliation steps amid a diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.
Seoul's Unification Ministry said the meeting will discuss ways to carry out an agreement on the reunions made at a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The two summits between Kim and Moon have opened various channels of peace talks between the Koreas, including military talks for reducing tensions across their tense border and sports talks for fielding combined teams at the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.
