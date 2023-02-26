2 Israelis killed as summit in Jordan seeks deescalation
A Palestinian gunman on Sunday opened fire on a car in the northern West Bank, killing two Israeli brothers in an attack that came as Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged to calm a year-long wave of violence.
The Jordanian government, which hosted Sunday's talks at the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, said the sides had agreed to take steps to de-escalate tensions and would meet again next month ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
"They reaffirmed the necessity of committing to de-escalation on the ground and to prevent further violence," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced.
After nearly a year of fighting that has killed over 200 Palestinians and more than 40 Israelis in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, the Jordanian announcement marked a small sign of progress. But it remained unclear whether the pledges would rein in violence on the ground.
The Palestinians claim the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip -- areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war -- for a future state. Some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements as illegal and obstacles to peace.
Late Sunday, the Israeli military, after beefing up its forces in the northern West Bank, was urgently searching for the gunman. Prominent members of Israel's far-right government called for even tougher action.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a leader of the settler movement who has been put in charge of much of Israel's West Bank policy, called for "striking the cities of terror and its instigators without mercy, with tanks and helicopters, in a way that conveys that the master of the house has gone crazy."
An Israeli ministerial committee gave initial approval to a bill that would impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted in deadly attacks. The measure was sent to lawmakers for further debate.
There were also differing interpretations of what exactly was agreed to in Aqaba between the Palestinians and Israelis.
Jordan's Foreign Ministry said the representatives agreed to work toward a "just and lasting peace" and had committed to preserving the status quo at Jerusalem's contested holy site.
Tensions at the site revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif have often spilled over into violence, and two years ago sparked an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group during Ramadan.
Israeli officials played down Sunday's meeting.
A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity under government guidelines, said only that the sides in Jordan agreed to set up a committee to work at renewing security ties with the Palestinians. The Palestinians cut off ties last month after a deadly Israeli military raid in the West Bank.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, who led the Israeli delegation said there were "no changes" in Israeli policies and that plans to build thousands of new settlement homes approved last week would not be affected.
"In the coming months, the state of Israel will legalize nine settlement outposts and approve 9,500 new housing units in Judea and Samaria," he said, using the biblical names for the occupied West Bank. He said "there is no settlement freeze" and "there is no restriction on army activity."
The Jordanian announcement had said Israel pledged not to legalize any more outposts for six months or to approve any new construction in existing settlements for four months.
The Palestinians, meanwhile, said they had presented a long list of grievances, including an end to Israeli settlement construction on occupied lands and a halt to Israeli military raids on Palestinian towns.
Sunday's shooting in Hawara came days after an Israeli military raid killed 10 Palestinians in the nearby city of Nablus. The shooting occurred on a major highway that serves both Palestinians and Israeli settlers. The two men who were killed were identified as brothers, ages 21 and 19, from the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha.
Hanegbi was joined by the head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency who attended the talks in neighboring Jordan. The head of the Palestinian intelligence services as well as advisers to President Mahmoud Abbas also joined.
Jordan's King Abdullah II, who has close ties with the Palestinians, led the discussions, while Egypt, another mediator, and the United States also participated.
It was a rare high-level meeting between the sides, illustrating the severity of the crisis and the concerns of increased violence as Ramadan approaches in late March.
In Gaza, Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction, criticized Sunday's meeting and called the shooting a "natural reaction" to Israeli incursions in the West Bank.
"The resistance in the West Bank will remain present and growing, and no plan or summit will be able to stop it," said spokesman Hazem Qassem.
Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. The Hamas militant group subsequently took control of the territory, and Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade over the territory.
Israel has pledged to continue fighting militants in the West Bank where the Palestinian Authority often has little control. Israel also is led by a far-right government with members that oppose concessions to the Palestinians and favor settlement construction on occupied lands sought by the Palestinians for a future state.
Violence between Israelis and Palestinians has surged since Israel stepped up raids across the West Bank following a spate of Palestinian attacks last spring. The bloodshed has spiked this year, with more than 60 Palestinians killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 13 people in 2023, after some 30 people were killed in Palestinian attacks last year.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians say Israel is further entrenching its 55-year open-ended occupation of lands they want for a future state, as well as undermine their own security forces.
Ramadan this year coincides with the weeklong Jewish holiday of Passover and worshippers from both faiths are expected to flock to the holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City, which are often a flashpoint for violence between the sides. Clashes erupted at a key Jerusalem holy site last year and tensions at the site helped spark an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip in 2021.
------
AP correspondent Omar Akour contributed reporting from Amman, Jordan.
