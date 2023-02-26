2 Israelis killed as summit in Jordan seeks deescalation

Israeli soldiers take up positions at the scene of a Palestinian shooting attack at the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Israeli soldiers take up positions at the scene of a Palestinian shooting attack at the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social