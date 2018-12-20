2 investigators in Georgia resign after taking photo with dismembered man
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 8:53AM EST
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says two of its workers have resigned after taking a photo with a dismembered man's head during a medical examination.
News outlets report GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says Jesse Landen Wilson and James N. Brown would've been fired if they didn't resign this week. Miles says Brown took a photo of Wilson posed with the remains of Robert Page, who authorities have said was dismembered by his neighbour.
Authorities have said Page was reported missing in November. Responding authorities followed a trail of blood leading to the yard of 25-year-old Christian Ponce-Martinez and discovered Page's remains hidden under a tarp and in a cooler.
Ponce-Martinez was arrested on charges including murder. Police say it appears the men argued at Page's home before the slaying.
