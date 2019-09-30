2 girls found dead in car on hot Georgia day
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 12:05PM EDT
HINESVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities say two young girls have been found dead in a car in the backyard of a Georgia home.
Hinesville Police Capt. Tracey Howard said investigators are still trying to figure out how the girls ended up in the vehicle.
Howard told news outlets they were found around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The temperature in Hinesville was 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).
Howard says the girls did not live at the home where they were found and investigators are trying to determine how they died and how they ended up in the vehicle.
