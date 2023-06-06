2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital

Police vehicles arrive at the scene of a shooting Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. Authorities in Richmond say seven people were shot following a high school graduation ceremony held at a downtown theatre near Virginia Commonwealth University. Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday's shooting. (John Willard via AP) Police vehicles arrive at the scene of a shooting Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va. Authorities in Richmond say seven people were shot following a high school graduation ceremony held at a downtown theatre near Virginia Commonwealth University. Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday's shooting. (John Willard via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social