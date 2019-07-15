

Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press





JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A disaster official says a strong earthquake in eastern Indonesia killed two people and damaged at least dozens of homes.

The magnitude 7.3 quake on Sunday was centred 166 kilometres (103 miles) southeast of Ternate, the capital of North Maluku province, at a depth of just 10 kilometres (6 miles). Shallow quakes can cause more damage.

National disaster agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said Monday that two women were killed by collapsing houses and more than 2,000 people have fled to temporary shelters. The quake was followed by at least 65 smaller aftershocks.

The agency is still assessing the level of destruction but said two bridges and about 58 homes in one village alone were damaged.