2 dead after shooting at Texas elementary school: hospital

A Texas hospital says two people have died after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde. Uvalde Memorial Hospital says it received 13 children via ambulance or bus for treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.

