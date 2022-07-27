2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover near U.S.-Mexico border

2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover near U.S.-Mexico border

Undated photo of caution tape. (Photo by Aviz/Pexels) Undated photo of caution tape. (Photo by Aviz/Pexels)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social