World

    • 2 dead, 1 missing and dozens injured in northern Russia after a passenger train derailment

    In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Russian Emergency Ministry workers carry a woman from a damaged carriage on the Inta - Ugolny stretch to Komi in the northern republic of Komi, Russia. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP) In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Russian Emergency Ministry workers carry a woman from a damaged carriage on the Inta - Ugolny stretch to Komi in the northern republic of Komi, Russia. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)
    Share
    MOSCOW -

    A passenger train derailment in northern Russia killed at least two people, and left one other person missing, a state-run railway company said Thursday.

    The 14-carriage train derailed in Russia's northern republic of Komi on Wednesday night, Russian Railways said in a statement, with nine carriages coming off the tracks. Up to 50 people were injured, Russia's news agency Interfax reported, citing emergency officials.

    The train, carrying 232 passengers, was headed to the southern city of Novorossiysk from Vorkuta, a coal mining town in the north of Komi, Russian Railways said. It said that heavy rainfall, which washed out parts of the track, was the likely cause of the derailment.

    Russian Railways has promised to pay 2 million rubles (just under US$22,900) to the families of each of those killed in the derailment on top of the 2.025 million-ruble (about US$23,100) insurance payout they will get. The injured who were hospitalized will get 1 million rubles (about US$11,400) each, and those who sought outpatient medical assistance will receive 500,000 rubles (about US$5,700), the company said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News