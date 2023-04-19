2 cheerleaders shot in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one opened the door to wrong vehicle
Two teenage cheerleaders were shot after one said she mistook the suspect's vehicle for her own in a supermarket parking lot near Texas' capital -- making this at least the third incident this week in which young people who'd made an apparent mistake were met with gunfire.
Authorities arrested Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, the man they say shot the two teens. He was taken into custody early Tuesday, the Elgin Police Department said in a news release later that morning.
Officers responding just after midnight Tuesday to an H-E-B supermarket parking lot found two people in a vehicle who'd been struck by bullets, police said, citing preliminary reports. One with serious injuries was rushed by helicopter to a hospital and was in critical condition, while the other was treated at the scene, the release said.
The latter girl had gotten out of a friend's car and opened the door to a vehicle she thought was hers, only to find a man sitting in the passenger seat, she said during a livestreamed prayer vigil Tuesday night at her cheer team's gym, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.
Heather Roth said she was trying to apologize to the man when he got out of the passenger door.
"He just threw his hands up, and then he pulled out a gun and he just started shooting at all of us," Roth said, fighting tears.
Roth was struck by a bullet but was treated and released at the scene, Lynne Shearer, managing partner of the Woodlands Elite cheer program, told CNN. The second cheerleader, Payton Washington, was shot twice and badly injured, according to a GoFundMe spearheaded by her cheerleading company, Woodlands Elite Generals. Washington is stable and recovering in the ICU, according to the cheerleading company.
Washington is "doing well today" after suffering from a ruptured spleen, which was removed, and she has damage to her pancreas and diaphragm, Shearer said Wednesday.
"Her stomach is not closed up yet and they are keeping her on heavy antibiotics for at least 48 hours to hopefully fight off infection," she said. "Once they are sure there is no infection, they will go back in and finish up any issues and close her up."
Roth and Washington are from the Austin and Round Rock area and were commuting in a carpool to a cheerleading gym in Oak Ridge North, a Houston suburb, three times a week.
The commute is about 300 miles round trip -- a commute Washington has been doing for eight years, Shearer said.
Roth is in college, while the other three girls in the vehicle, including Washington, are in high school.
Washington, a senior who had committed to Baylor University's Acrobatics and Tumbling team, was born with only one lung and "has surpassed many obstacles to rise to the very top of her sport," Shearer said.
"Payton is a strong young lady; if you know her, you know that about her," Baylor head acrobatics and tumbling coach Felecia Mulkey told CNN. "I have no doubt she's going to get through this."
After visiting Roth Tuesday, Mulkey said all things considered, she looked great and is making good progress -- but acknowledged there's still a long way to go on her path to recovery.
Mulkey described Roth as an "amazing athlete but a better human."
"I know mental wounds also leave scars," she said. "We want to lift up the athletes and their families during this difficult time. We love Payton and we wish her well as she recovers."
Shearer said her team is busy still trying to prepare for the World Championships this weekend in Orlando, which Roth still plans to compete in.
Tuesday's shooting was yet another case this week in which young people were shot after apparently going to the wrong place, including a 16-year-old struck in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City and a 20-year-old killed by the owner of a home whose driveway she'd inadvertently turned into.
The United States is the only nation with more civilian guns than people, with about 120 guns for every 100 Americans, according to the Small Arms Survey. Elgin is a city of some 10,000 people about a half-hour drive east of Austin.
Rodriguez was being held on a preliminary charge of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, the police release stated, with more or enhanced charges possible. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
The supermarket manager witnessed the incident, and police have surveillance footage from the parking lot, could see the license plate on the suspect's car and later observed him at his home, police said, according to a probable cause affidavit.
"Elgin Detectives contacted Pedro Tello at the residence. Pedro Tello was still wearing the clothing that was observed by Elgin Detectives in the surveillance footage," the affidavit states.
Four Woodland Elite Cheer Company athletes were "involved in a horrific incident" on their way home from practice Monday night, the cheerleading and tumbling organization said in a Facebook post.
"We are asking for your prayers," it said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Discrimination allegation: Mother, baby nearly kicked off Flair Airlines flight
A mother with an infant says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight when all she wanted to do was sit in the seat she paid for and was assigned.
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
opinion | Pentagon leak a test of American dominance, and a potential risk to Canada
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Experts urge vaccination reminders to prevent potential mpox resurgence this summer
As the weather warms and Canadians start looking forward to summer travel and festivities, some experts are echoing a call made by health officials in Europe and the U.K. to be on the lookout in case mpox makes a return this summer.
'Keira's Law' will strengthen laws surrounding domestic violence, advocates say
Canadian lawmakers have passed a bill that includes a measure known as "Keira's law," which would ensure that judges receive education on domestic violence and coercive control in intimate partner and family relationships.
Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Canada
-
Discrimination allegation: Mother, baby nearly kicked off Flair Airlines flight
A mother with an infant says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight when all she wanted to do was sit in the seat she paid for and was assigned.
-
Cash incentives not enough to attract clinicians to rural Canada, doctor says
Communities and provincial governments are offering cash incentives to doctors who agree to set up long-term practices in rural regions across Canada.
-
Experts urge vaccination reminders to prevent potential mpox resurgence this summer
As the weather warms and Canadians start looking forward to summer travel and festivities, some experts are echoing a call made by health officials in Europe and the U.K. to be on the lookout in case mpox makes a return this summer.
-
Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.
-
'Keira's Law' will strengthen laws surrounding domestic violence, advocates say
Canadian lawmakers have passed a bill that includes a measure known as "Keira's law," which would ensure that judges receive education on domestic violence and coercive control in intimate partner and family relationships.
-
Tech companies shouldn't be labelling media companies in ad hoc way: academic
One academic says it's 'terrible' to have tech companies labelling media accounts in the ad hoc and reactionary way Twitter has recently.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudanese army, rivals announce another ceasefire
Sudan's military and its paramilitary rival each have announced that they will abide by a 24-hour ceasefire, starting Wednesday evening, after a previous attempt at a truce failed a day earlier.
-
Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting
Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that killed four people at a Sweet 16 birthday party, investigators announced Wednesday.
-
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
-
2 cheerleaders shot in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one opened the door to wrong vehicle
Two teenage cheerleaders were shot after one said she mistook the suspect's vehicle for her own in a supermarket parking lot near Texas' capital -- making this at least the third incident this week in which young people who'd made an apparent mistake were met with gunfire.
-
Trump, DeSantis compete for support from congressional GOP
Ron DeSantis has yet to enter the 2024 U.S. presidential race, but former U.S. President Donald Trump is aiming to drum up support in the Florida governor's backyard, securing endorsements already from more than one-third of the Republicans in the state's congressional delegation.
-
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
-
Allies must balance 'friendshoring' with opening trade: U.S. Chamber of Commerce head
United States chambers of commerce are pushing Washington and Ottawa to strike the right balance between protecting supply chains and maintaining free trade across the continent.
-
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
Health
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily extended women's access to an abortion pill until Friday while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect as a legal challenge to the medication's FDA approval continues.
-
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
-
Experts urge vaccination reminders to prevent potential mpox resurgence this summer
As the weather warms and Canadians start looking forward to summer travel and festivities, some experts are echoing a call made by health officials in Europe and the U.K. to be on the lookout in case mpox makes a return this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters announce new album, 1st since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
-
Spotify back up for most users after global outage
Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally.
-
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
Business
-
Federal workers now on strike. Here are the services that may be affected
Federal departments and agencies have released a list of services that may be disrupted now that workers are on strike. Here's an updated list of what services may be affected.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Construction of new homes picked up in several of Canada's major cities last year, said the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), but the agency foresees a slowdown as interest rates weigh on building costs.
-
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district
New supervisors leading Disney World's revamped governing body said Wednesday that they had good intentions about collaborating with the company after they were appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis but felt betrayed when Disney signed agreements with their predecessors stripping them of most of their authority.
Lifestyle
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
Sports
-
Maradona's medical team on trial in former great's death
Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.
-
Penalties make early impact on several NHL playoff series
During the NHL regular season, power-play goals accounted for 21 per cent of those scored. On the first night of the playoffs, nearly half the goals scored came on the power play, including two game-winners -- one in overtime.
-
Canadian men to open this summer's Gold Cup on home soil at Toronto's BMO Field
Canada will open this summer's Gold Cup in Toronto against a yet-to-be decided qualifying team before heading to Houston to complete Group D play against Guatemala and Cuba.
Autos
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.
-
Edmunds: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Volkswagen Golf R
If a traditional two-door sports car isn't practical enough for you, consider one of these hot hatch options: the Volkswagen Golf R or the Honda Civic Type R.
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.