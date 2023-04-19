2 cheerleaders shot in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one opened the door to wrong vehicle

Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. was arrested after two Texas cheerleaders were shot Tuesday. (Elgin Police Department/Facebook) Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. was arrested after two Texas cheerleaders were shot Tuesday. (Elgin Police Department/Facebook)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada

The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social