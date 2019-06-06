

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from The Associated Press





Ghana officials say two Canadians have been abducted from the country’s second-largest city while they were on exchange.

According to police and local media, the two students were attending Kumasi Technical University.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News that Canadians have been kidnapped in Ghana and they’re providing assistance to the individuals’ families. The department didn’t specify how many Canadians were abducted.

“The Government of Canada’s first priority is always the safety and security of its citizens. For this reason, we will not comment on or release any information which may compromise ongoing efforts or endanger the safety of Canadians,” the emailed statement read.

Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s president, vowed to crack down on those committing kidnappings after an Indian man was abducted and rescued in Kumasi in April.