2 Buildings collapse in French city of Marseille; search for survivors underway
Firefighters take the help of a sniffer dog to locate possible trapped people in the debris of a collapsed building in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A building collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. There was no immediate word on any casualties. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 5:30AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 10:57AM EST
MARSEILLE, France -- Two buildings collapsed into a giant pile of rubble and beams Monday in the southern French city of Marseille, leaving two people lightly hurt and authorities speaking of a race against time to find survivors possibly trapped in the ruins.
The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air and left a big gap where the buildings used to be. Concerns that a third building might also collapse slowed the work of fire officers who sifted through the rubble with two sniffer dogs.
Authorities said one building had been condemned as substandard and was assumed to be unoccupied, but the other was inhabited. The government's housing minister, Julien Denormandie, said at the scene he couldn't rule out that people were trapped in the collapse.
"It's a race against the clock," Denormandie said. "The urgent task is to determine whether there are people we can save."
Marseille fire services said two people who were in the street when the buildings collapsed were treated for light injuries. Thick dust covered cars around the site that is close to Marseille's famous Old Port.
Amateur video broadcast on BFM-TV showed clouds of dust and bystanders covering their mouths with their sleeves.
Images of the buildings before they collapsed, visible on Google Street View , showed that one had five floors and the other six.
One of the buildings was clearly in poor repair, with boarded-up windows and large visible cracks on the facade before it collapsed.
Sabine Bernasconi, the local mayor for that part of Marseille, said one of the buildings was subject to an evacuation order, but could not say for sure that squatters were not using it.
The regional prefecture urged people to avoid the area and make way for emergency services.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 78 students, principal kidnapped from school in Cameroon: governor
- Turkey: Saudi investigators worked to remove evidence
- British fisherman rescued after scaling cliff to escape angry seals
- Newlyweds, pilot killed in Texas helicopter crash hours after ceremony
- Indian villagers crush tigress to death after she killed man