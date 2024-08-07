World

    • 2 arrested over suspected plans for attack in Vienna. Security for Taylor Swift concerts raised

    Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
    BERLIN, Germany -

    Two suspected extremists were arrested in Austria on Wednesday, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as upcoming Taylor Swift concerts, authorities said.

    The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the Austrian capital.

    Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported.

    Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

    The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalized on the internet. Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He didn't give more details.

    Swift has concerts scheduled at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour. Security measures for the concerts will be stepped up. Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.

    Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said that, while any concrete danger had been minimized, an abstract risk justified raising security.

