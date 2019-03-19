2 arrested after man in unicorn costume robs convenience store
Police in Maryland say they've captured an elusive unicorn, since unmasked as a man suspected of robbing a convenience store last week. (Baltimore County Police Department)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:30PM EDT
BALDWIN, Md. - Police in Maryland say they've captured an elusive unicorn, since unmasked as a man suspected of robbing a convenience store last week.
News outlets report that Baltimore County police say 28-year-old Jacob William Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a High's Dairy Store register with a crowbar Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes.
The pair's car crossed into oncoming traffic, crashed into mailboxes, a utility pole, shrubbery and a boulder, which sent the car back across the road until it hit a tree. Both men were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Svezzese was treated and released, but Rogge remains hospitalized in serious condition. Court records didn't list lawyers.
Police say the unicorn costume was discarded and later found in bushes.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- N.Z. leader vows to 'absolutely deny' mosque gunman a platform
- Facebook says no one flagged N.Z. mosque shooting livestream
- Records show FBI probe of Michael Cohen started well before raid
- 2 arrested after man in unicorn costume robs convenience store
- Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breaches levees