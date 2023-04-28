2 abortion bans failed, 1 passed in U.S. statehouses this week
Ten months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and a nationwide right to abortion, states are pushing in opposite directions on the issue.
This week, one state adopted a ban, two states tried to but didn't get support from enough lawmakers and three states advanced measures to protect abortion access. These are the latest developments among a slew of legislative and court actions on abortion.
Here's what's happening:
BANNING ABORTION
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed a law that made his state the 14th with a ban in effect on abortions at all stages of pregnancy.
The ban has narrow exceptions. Abortions of pregnancies caused by rape or incest are allowed only in the first six weeks. And they're allowed later only for specific medical emergencies.
The practical impact in the state is expected to be small since there have been no abortion clinics there since one moved last year from Fargo to nearby Moorhead, Minnesota.
And the ban is expected to face a court challenge, just like the one that it replaced, which was put on hold by a court last year.
FALLING SHORT
Two conservative states tried and narrowly failed to adopt abortion bans on Thursday.
In Nebraska, the unicameral legislature came one vote short of breaking a filibuster to enable a vote on setting a ban on abortions after cardiac activity can be detected -- around six weeks into pregnancy and often before women realize they're pregnant.
In conservative South Carolina, the five women in the Senate, including three Republicans who describe themselves as "pro-life," also filibustered against a bill that had already passed the House and would have banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Six Republicans helped defeat the effort in a 22-21 vote to shelve the bill for the rest of the year.
The state Senate has previously passed a ban after cardiac activity can be detected.
South Carolina has become a major destination for abortions for women in Southern states with bans in place.
The state Supreme Court last year blocked enforcement of a ban after cardiac activity last year and then struck it down permanently in January. But a change in the makeup of the court has anti-abortion groups optimistic that a ban could stick if lawmakers could agree on how restrictive it should be.
ABORTION PILL ACCESS
Both chambers of Vermont's legislature passed bills on Thursday to protect access to abortion and gender-affirming care, moves echoing those made in other liberal states recently.
But the Vermont legislation has a new wrinkle: It includes keeping legal "medication that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for termination of a pregnancy as of January 1, 2023, regardless of the medication's current FDA approval status."
That's a reference to another continuing saga over the legal status of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in a regimen that's the most common way to obtain an abortion in the U.S. A federal judge in Texas ruled in April that its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000 should be reversed. The U.S. Supreme Court this month said it will be kept legal for now. The next step in the case is arguments before the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on May 17.
Advocates of the Vermont law say that if the approval is pulled, it would still be available in the state under its law, so long as Republican Gov. Phil Scott signs it.
ADDING PROTECTIONS
At least 19 states have adopted laws or executive orders since last year protecting access to abortion, largely through measures aimed at protecting out-of-state patients, medical providers and other helpers from investigations by states where abortion is banned.
In a growing number of states, those laws apply both to those who seek abortion and gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and hormone treatment for transgender people.
On Thursday, the Democratic governors of Minnesota and Washington state signed such laws.
Minnesota shares borders with three states that have abortion bans, including North Dakota now that a ban is in place.
Washington's neighbor is Idaho, where a law signed this month made it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
SOFTENING RESTRICTIONS - A BIT
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed a law to soften the state's strict abortion ban a bit.
The Republican had previously said it did not need changes.
The revised law still does not include exceptions in the cases of rape or incest but does allow doctors to use "reasonable medical judgment" when determining an abortion is necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant patient or to prevent irreversible, severe impairment of a major bodily function. Lawmakers also clarified that doctors may provide abortion services for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages.
NEW RESTRICTIONS IN A DIVIDED STATE
In Kansas, Republican lawmakers continue to push for restrictions even after voters last year decisively affirmed abortion rights.
Under laws adopted this week in Kansas with overrides of vetoes by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, health care providers could face criminal charges over accusations about their care of newborns delivered during certain abortion procedures. The state is to provide $2 million to centers run by abortion opponents. Clinics would also be required to tell patients that medication abortions can be stopped using a drug regimen.
Medical providers say the reversal procedure is ineffective and potentially dangerous and babies born during abortions are very rare.
With these policies, too, the divisions run deep: The neighboring state of Colorado has a ban on treatments to reverse medication abortions. On Friday, a federal judge there said he would not block the state from enforcing it. The state has said it doesn't plan to anyway until regulators develop rules.
In another new restriction, Montana's health department said that beginning Monday, it will require documentation that an abortion is "medically necessary" before the state's Medicaid health insurance program for lower-income people will pay for it.
IN COURT
A court has blocked an abortion ban from being enforced in Utah, but lawmakers there are trying another novel approach to reduce availability of abortions provided: banning clinics that provide them.
Under the law signed in March, clinics will no longer be able to apply for licenses as of May 3 and the ban would be fully in place on Jan. 1, 2024.
A judge on Friday was scheduled to hear arguments on an effort to block enforcement of the ban.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation told a parliamentary committee Friday that she resigned from that position earlier this month because of a breakdown in trust on the organization's board of directors.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
Canada
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
-
Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
-
High Court dismisses Crown appeal in 'Surrey Six' gang murder case
One of the men found guilty in the gangland murders of six people in Surrey, B.C., should have the chance to provide evidence of police misconduct and his mistreatment in prison, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday.
World
-
UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Containers secured to shore after Wisconsin train derailment
Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, officials said Friday.
-
2 abortion bans failed, 1 passed in U.S. statehouses this week
Ten months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and a nationwide right to abortion, states are pushing in opposite directions on the issue.
-
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Politics
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
-
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation told a parliamentary committee Friday that she resigned from that position earlier this month because of a breakdown in trust on the organization's board of directors.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
-
Twitter's former CEO has a new app that looks a lot like Twitter
The buzzy new social media app of the moment looks so much like Twitter it's almost hard to distinguish the two. The profiles, timelines and colours are nearly identical. Even the creator is the same. But under the hood, Bluesky, developed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, is vastly different.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
U.S. Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
The U.S. Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its own staffers, and said the industry needs stricter policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
CFL fines teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.
-
Wrexham: An intoxicating tale of Hollywood glamour and sporting romance
In an often brutal and bleak world, the recent resurgence of Wrexham, the city as well as the soccer club, lifts the soul. Tourists smile when asked for their thoughts on this small industrial city near the English-Welsh border, brought to the world's attention by the soccer club's owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.