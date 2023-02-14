1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • From Qatar to Elon Musk, Manchester United sale rumors grow

    The race is on to buy Manchester United and it will take deep pockets to meet an estimated price of $6 billion. No wonder the oil and gas-rich state of Qatar is being so heavily linked with a bid and Elon Musk's name refuses to go away despite the Tesla owner saying he was joking when writing on Twitter last year about his intention to swoop in for the Premier League club.

    A tribute to Manchester United team - nicknamed the 'Busby Babes' is displayed on screen in memory of the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster which saw 23 people die, prior the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social