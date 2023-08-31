1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets

An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century

After examining the box, which was opened during a live webcast on August 28, archeologists found six silver coins and a medal among the sediment.

The coins ranged in face value from one cent to a dollar and date from 1795 to 1828.

The other artifact, the Erie Canal Commemorative medal from 1826, marked the end of the construction of the canal the year before.

The nearly two-century-old, sealed, lead time capsule was discovered at the base of the Thaddeus Kosciuszko monument's base during recent renovations earlier this year.