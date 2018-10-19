18 Saudis held as suspects in Khashoggi's death
In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 6:35PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 6:58PM EDT
Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency says King Salman now has a proposal on the "urgent need" to restructure the kingdom's intelligence services after the slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement early Saturday.
It came immediately after the official announcement by the kingdom that Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed at the consulate and that 18 Saudis were detained as suspects in the killing.
More to come...