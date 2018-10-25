18 killed as Jordan flash flood sweeps away students on trip
FILE -- People swim in the salty waters of the Dead Sea, from Jordan towards Israel, off the coast of Wadi Mujib, Jordan, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
Omar Akour, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 3:13PM EDT
DEAD SEA, Jordan -- At least 18 people were killed Thursday when flash floods swept away a group of teachers and students visiting hot springs near the Dead Sea, Jordan's state media said.
The private school students and their adult chaperones were caught off guard when sudden torrential rains unleashed a flood surge, the reports said.
At least 34 people were rescued in a dramatic operation involving helicopters, marine divers, swimmers and boats, according to the website of the Jordan Times.
After nightfall, huge spotlights were trained on the search area.
Late on Thursday, 10 more students and a teacher were found and awaiting rescue, media reports said. Israel's military said it also dispatched helicopters carrying a rescue team.
The media reports did not provide the ages of the students.
Prime Minister Omar Razzaz rushed to the scene, overseeing part of the rescue operation and visiting the wounded at an area hospital.
As the death toll continued to rise Thursday evening, Jordan's King Abdullah II announced that he cancelled a visit to Bahrain, which had been scheduled for Friday.
------
Associated Press writer Mohammed Daraghmeh in Ramallah, West Bank contributed reporting.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 18 killed as Jordan flash flood sweeps away students on trip
- 2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood: Florida police
- Chile: abuse victims file complaint against ex-archbishop
- Ethiopia elects 1st female president; 'sets the standard'
- Italy arrests 3 in teen's slaying that fuels migrant debate