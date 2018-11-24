18 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Niger, official says
In this Friday Feb. 24, 2006 file photo, militants wearing black masks, military fatigues and carrying Kalashnikov assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, patrol the creeks of the Niger Delta area of Nigeria. (AP Photo/George Osodi file)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 2:42PM EST
NIAMEY, Niger -- A regional deputy official in Niger says that 18 girls have been kidnapped from two different villages by suspected Boko Haram militants.
Lamido Harouna Moumouni said 24 attackers abducted 15 girls in the village of Blaharde early Saturday and three other girls in the village of Bague. This is not far from where suspected extremists killed at least seven people at a French drilling company's site Wednesday, and near Nigeria's border.
Moumouni asked the government do "everything possible to secure this population, including through dialogue with Boko Haram," saying people will leave.
Two years ago, about 39 women were kidnapped in Ngalewa in the same region.
Nigeria-based Boko Haram has killed and kidnapped thousands of people in its nine-year insurgency, crossing into Niger, Chad and Cameroon.