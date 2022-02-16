RIO DE JANEIRO -- At least 18 people died in mudslides and floods when torrential rains swept a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, and there were fears the toll could rise as searchers check damaged areas Wednesday.

The state fire department said late Tuesday that more than 180 soldiers were already working in the stricken Petropolis region, which saw hundreds of deaths from heavy rainfall in 2011.

The department said the area got 25.8 centimetres of rain within three hours Tuesday -- almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Footage posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through the city of Petropolis and neighbouring districts.

Petropolis' city hall said in a statement that the heavy rains left "a high number of incidents and victims" and that rescue and recovery efforts were continuing.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to the afflicted.

"May God comfort the family members of the victims," he wrote.