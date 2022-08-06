17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.
Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines tweeted. The governmeht said later that it had asked for help from international experts in "friendly countries" with experience in the oil sector.
The official Cuban News Agency said lightning hit one tank, starting a fire, and the blaze later spread to a second tank. As military helicopters flew overhead dropping water on the blaze, dense column of black smoke billowed from the facility and spread westward more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) toward Havana.
The Facebook page of the provincial government of Matanzas said the number of injured had reached 77, while 17 people were missing. The Presidency of the Republic said the 17 were "firefighters who were in the nearest area trying to prevent the spread."
The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There was no immediate word on how much oil had burned or was in danger at the storage facility, which has eight giant tanks that hold oil used to fuel electricity generating plants.
"I was in the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose through the skies," resident Adiel Gonzalez told The Associated Press by phone. "The city has a strong smell of sulfur."
Authorities said the Dubrocq neighborhood closest to the fire was evacuated, while Gonzalez added that some people decided to leave the Versailles district, which is a little farther from the tank farm.
Many ambulances, police and fire engines were seen in the streets of Matanzas, a city with about 140,000 inhabitants that is on Matnzas Bay.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel traveled to the area of the fire early Saturday, officials said.
Local meteorologist Elier Pila showed satellite images of the area with a dense plume of black smoke moving from the point of the fire westward and reaching east to Havana.
"That plume can be close to 150 kilometres long," Pila wrote on his Twitter account.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada board Chair Michael Brind'Amour stepping down from position
The chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors has resigned. Michael Brind'Amour told the board Friday evening he was stepping down immediately, Hockey Canada said Saturday in a statement.
Experts concerned about possible further spread of monkeypox in Canada as U.S., WHO declare emergencies
Monkeypox infections continue to rise in Canada as the U.S. and the WHO declare the outbreak an emergency, leaving some experts concerned about the risk of further outbreaks.
Heat warning issued for southern Ontario, southern Quebec, N.B., N.S. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning spanning four provinces as a two-day heat event gears up across much of the central and eastern parts of the country.
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.
COVID benefits too generous with Canadian businesses, stringent with workers: experts
Benefits rolled out at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed vulnerable Canadians to stay healthy while maintaining an income, but business supports were excessive and show the outsized influence of business groups on public policy, economists say.
Emergency department in Ontario temporarily closing this weekend due to staffing shortage
An emergency department at a hospital in Grey County will be temporarily shutting down this weekend due to staffing shortages.
Canada
-
Heat warning issued for southern Ontario, southern Quebec, N.B., N.S. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning spanning four provinces as a two-day heat event gears up across much of the central and eastern parts of the country.
-
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment
An Indigenous leader in Manitoba was removed from his job Friday after being accused of sexual harassment.
-
As families mourn, questions about why Montreal killing spree suspect was released from psychiatric facility
Quebec provincial police confirmed Friday that a man with mental illness suspected of killing three people at random used an illegally obtained firearm. Meantime, questions are being raised about why the man was released from a psychiatric facility.
-
Judge instructs jury before its deliberation in online extortion case of B.C. teen
The British Columbia Supreme Court justice in the trial of a Dutch man charged with harassing and extorting teenager Amanda Todd told the jury Friday to take “special care” with the teen's statements.
World
-
Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes
Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation in a conflict that has killed at least 15 people in the coastal strip.
-
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities
Russian forces began an assault Saturday on two key cities in the eastern Donetsk region and kept up rocket and shelling attacks on other Ukrainian cities, including one close to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's military and local officials said.
-
North Korea calls Nancy Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'
North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,' accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week.
-
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.
-
Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash
A pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery crash caused by a speeding car was heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment, her sister said Friday.
-
Blinken: China should not hold global concerns 'hostage'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold hostage talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis, after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week.
Politics
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
Call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations by MPs on House transport committee
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Health
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Emergency department in Ontario temporarily closing this weekend due to staffing shortage
An emergency department at a hospital in Grey County will be temporarily shutting down this weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
-
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship
Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
-
Drake secures first Emmy nomination as he's added to contenders for 'Euphoria'
Drake is making personal history as a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards. The Toronto hitmaker joined the list of Emmy contenders in outstanding drama series for his role as an executive producer on HBO's 'Euphoria.'
-
'The government should not be involved.' John Legend speaks out on abortion rights
Just over a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, musician John Legend is advocating for abortion access and reproductive rights.
Business
-
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
-
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.
-
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English Bay
The deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
Lifestyle
-
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas.
-
This Scottish island is more affordable than average homes in some of Canada's major cities
An entire Scottish island, with a six-bedroom house, a helipad and a lighthouse, has gone on sale for a price substantially lower than the average asking price of homes in major Canadian cities.
-
Single winning ticket sold for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario is starting their weekend $55 million dollars richer. A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot.
Sports
-
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal's National Bank Open due to abdominal injury
Youth will be served at the upcoming National Bank Open after a couple of late withdrawals shook up the draw at the ATP Tour's Masters 1000 tournament. The so-called Big Three of Roger Federer (knee), Novak Djokovic (unvaccinated), Rafael Nadal (abdominal) won't be on hand this year.
-
Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3
Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place.
-
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Cameron Norrie in Los Cabos Open semifinals
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell one win shy of a berth into the Los Cabos Open final on Friday.
Autos
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
U.S. agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.