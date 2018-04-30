15 injured after dust leads to car crash in Nebraska
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 12:17AM EDT
YORK, Neb. - Authorities say blowing dust caused vehicles to crash on a highway in Nebraska, injuring 15 people.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that winds were gusting about 45 mph when the crash happened. Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says the wind picked up dust from nearby fields and the dust reduced visibility to zero.
The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 near York.
A 2-mile stretch of the interstate was closed until about 8 p.m.
One of the people injured was airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln. The others were taken to hospitals in York and Aurora.
