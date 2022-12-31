15 dead, 47 injured in western Mexico tourist bus crash

Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit. (Google Maps) Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit. (Google Maps)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity

A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.

In these contributed photos, Genevieve Sopel (left) is seen in her North Vancouver home and LeeAnn Jensen is with an alpaca. (Contributed) Canada is home to an increasing number of older adults who have no immediate family to help them as they age.

Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say

On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.

Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction

A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.

Canada

World

  • Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed

    Lebanon's navy and U.N. peacekeepers on Saturday rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon's coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident.

  • Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction

    A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.

  • Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers

    Hours after the death Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis praised his 'noble' predecessor and expressed gratitude for his life of faith and prayers, especially those offered in the nearly 10 years since the shy churchman dramatically became the first pope in centuries to retire from the papacy.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social