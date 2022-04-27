14-year-old Wisconsin boy planned rape, killing of 10-year-old girl: prosecutor

A memorial for 10-year-old Iliana 'Lily' Peters on Jefferson Ave. in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Wheeler / Star Tribune via AP) A memorial for 10-year-old Iliana 'Lily' Peters on Jefferson Ave. in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Wheeler / Star Tribune via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social