14-year-old Calif. student arrested, accused of planning mass shooting
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 1:42PM EST
NAPA, Calif. -- Police in California say they have arrested a middle school student who was planning to carry out mass shootings at two Napa schools.
Napa police said in a statement Monday that they thwarted the planned attacks on River Middle School and Vintage High School thanks to a fellow student who alerted authorities.
It says investigators arrested the 14-year-old suspect on Jan. 2 after they searched two homes and found evidence he was researching and planning a mass shooting.
The student remains in custody and was not identified.
The police department says it started investigating on Dec. 31 when a student told police a classmate who was planning the attacks threatened to kill him if he warned anyone.
