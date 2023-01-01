14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison

Mexican soldiers stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez) Mexican soldiers stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. Primary candidates were flocking to Florida to court the former U.S. president for a coveted endorsement. His rallies were drawing thousands. A bevy of investigations remained largely under the radar. One year later, Trump is facing a very different reality as he gears up for his next run at the presidency.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social