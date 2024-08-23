World

    • 14 killed, 16 injured and more missing after a bus with Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway

    An injured man is brought for treatment at a hospital, after a bus carrying Indian tourists fell into a river near Abukhaireni, Nepal, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) An injured man is brought for treatment at a hospital, after a bus carrying Indian tourists fell into a river near Abukhaireni, Nepal, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
    Share
    KATHMANDU, Nepal -

    At least 14 people were killed, 16 other injured and several more believed to be missing after a bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drove off a key highway Friday in Nepal, officials said.

    The bus veered off Prithvi Highway and rolled toward a fast-flowing river. Its roof was ripped open before stopping on the rocky bank just shy of the Marsyangdi's rushing, murky water.

    Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said that, among those pulled out of from the bus, 14 were declared dead and 16 were injured in the accident.

    There were 43 people on board the bus and all of them were Indian nationals, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The embassy also said the bus fell about 150 metres (500 feet) from the highway, and they were coordinating with local authorities undertaking relief and rescue operations.

    Police and army rescuers helped pull people from the wreckage near Abukhaireni, a town about 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

    The bus from neighbouring Indian town of Gorakhpur was heading toward Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara on Friday when it drove off the highway midway in the journey.

    In July, two buses were swept by landslides not too far from Friday's accident site. Of the 65 people on board those two buses, only three survived and only about half the bodies were recovered. The wreckage of those buses have not been found yet but authorities have continued to search.

    Bus accidents in Nepal are mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles and much of the country is covered by mountains with narrow roads.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Death toll from bandit attack on police in Pakistan rises to 12

    The death toll from Pakistan's deadliest bandit attack on police rose to 12 after one of the wounded officers died at a hospital in the eastern province of Punjab as police pursued the bandits believed to be behind the attack, officials said Friday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News