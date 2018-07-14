13-year-old girl killed after seeing her grandmother die: investigator
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 8:25PM EDT
Warning: The following story includes details that some readers may find disturbing.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Authorities say a 13-year-old Alabama girl with special needs was beheaded after she saw her grandmother killed in a cemetery.
Al.com reports that the details emerged Thursday in a Madison County court during a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Yoni Aguilar.
He and 34-year-old Israel Palomino are charged with two counts each of capital murder in the June slayings of 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza and her granddaughter, Mariah Lopez.
Authorities testified that Mendoza was associated with a drug cartel.
Investigators say the men drove the victims to a cemetery June 4 and Mendoza was fatally stabbed following an argument over a drug buy. According to police, Aguilar told investigators that Palomino then forced him to kill the girl in a secluded area because she was a witness.
It's unclear whether Palomino or Aguilar has an attorney.
