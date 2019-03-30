12-foot, 750-pound gator trapped in Florida
Police responded to an alligator call near a Florida office park, finding an almost 12 feet long and about 750 pounds gator. (Source: Jupiter Police Department)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 3:33PM EDT
JUPITER, Fla. - A massive gator weighing over 700 pounds and measuring nearly 12 feet long has been caught in South Florida.
A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police says a trapper caught the unusually large gator near an office park Thursday after a business owner reported it. The reptile weighed nearly 750 pounds and is being taken to a gator farm in central Florida.
The department posted pictures of officers wrangling with the gator. Photos of the reptile have been shared more than 800 times.
The Sun Sentinel reports alligators are especially active in South Florida during warm weather. Their mating season runs from April through June.