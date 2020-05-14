OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO -- Twelve people who had been arrested in Burkina Faso as suspected extremists were found dead in the cells where they were held overnight, a local prosecutor said Wednesday.

Judicael Kadeba, the prosecutor of Faso in the Eastern region, said 25 people were arrested Monday on suspicion of being extremists in Tawalbougou, a village in the Fada N'Gourma commune.

"Twelve among them died in the same night in the cells where they were detained," he said in a statement.

An investigation has been opened into the deaths, he said.

The deaths come less than a month after Human Rights Watch reported that Burkina Faso security forces allegedly executed 31 men hours after their arrests during a counterterrorism operation in the northern town of Djibo.

The latest arrests come amid a worsening security situation in the northern Sahel region where jihadist groups linked to the Islamic State and al Qaeda are increasing attacks. The violence has killed hundreds of people and displaced more than 775,000 others.