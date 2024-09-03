11-year-old confesses to killing former mayor of a Louisiana town and his daughter

An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.

The child was arrested Sunday afternoon after admitting to killing Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and Keisha Miles, 31, in Minden, La., earlier that day, Police Chief Jared McIver said during a news conference Tuesday.

Cornelius was a former longtime Minden city councilman and former interim mayor of Minden, the current mayor said.

“Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community,” Mayor Nick Cox said in a statement. “On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city.”

The boy, who was only described as a relative of the victims, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a US$500,000 bond, McIver said. It is unclear if the child will be tried as an adult.

Police found the victims in a home with multiple gunshot wounds after a family member called 911, McIver said. Authorities found two weapons hidden on the property and their calibers matched empty shell casings left at the scene, the chief said without elaborating. It is unknown how the child got a hold of the weapons, McIver added.

The boy told responding officers “a story at first that just didn’t add up,” before he was taken to the police station by a guardian and eventually confessed to the crime, McIver said.

The chief added the motive behind the double slaying remains unknown.

“We are still piecing the puzzle pieces together right now, there is a lot of pieces to put together, a lot of evidence that has been collected,” McIver said. “Who knows why someone would do something this malicious, and at that age.”

McIver said everybody in the community knew “Mr. Joe,” adding “the city is in mourning.”

“That’s what hurts the most, when you know somebody that’s been in the community that long that’s reached so many people, there’s a sorrow.”

Minden is about 30 miles east of Shreveport and has a population of just over 12,600.